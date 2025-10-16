Win a Nintendo Switch 2 from K95.5!

K95.5 is giving you a chance to win a Nintendo Switch 2!

Listen to Matt Bradley every day (Monday-Friday) at 7am. He will give you the Switch Song of the day. That song will play three times that day. Be the designated caller and automatically win a pair of tickets to see Joe Nichols at The Cove at River Spirit Casino! You will then be entered for a chance to win a Nintendo Switch 2! One Switch will be given away each Friday in October.

October 17

October 24

October 31

Good luck!!!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins October 13, 2025, and ends October 31, 2025 at 11:59 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

©2025 Cox Media Group