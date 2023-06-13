Win Tickets To The Country Stampede

K95.5 wants to send you to the Country Stampede in Topeka, KS the weekend of July 13-15th. Hardy, Lee Brice and Cody Johnson will be headlining the three day outdoor music and camping festival.

Country Stampede is the largest music festival in the Midwest and will feature the following acts: Chase Rice, Shenandoah, Eli Young Band, Shane Profitt, Neon Union and more.

Entering to win a pair of tickets is easy. Enter your information below to get registered.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 14, 2023, and ends July 7, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

