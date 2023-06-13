Win Tickets to See The Chicks at the BOK Center

The Chicks at BOK Center

The Chicks are going on a world tour and making a stop in Tulsa. K95.5 wants to send you and a friend to see them from the lower level on July 21st. The Wild Rivers are joining them on this tour.

Enter your information below to get registered for the contest.

Good luck from K95.5.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins February 14, 2023 and ends July 17, 2023 at 11:59 pm CT. Contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

