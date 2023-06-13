Win Tickets to See The Chicks at the BOK Center

The Chicks are going on a world tour and making a stop in Tulsa. K95.5 wants to send you and a friend to see them from the lower level on July 21st. The Wild Rivers are joining them on this tour.

