Win a trip to see Lainey Wilson in OKC

Just help us pick the music we play on K95.5

Win a drive away trip to OKC to see Lainey Wilson

We need your help selecting the music we play. This is your chance to tell us which songs you like, which songs you don’t like, and which songs you’re tired of hearing. Our survey won’t take long to complete (10 minutes). To say thanks, everyone who participates in the survey by Wednesday, October 30th, will be automatically entered into our drawing for a chance to win:

Take The K95.5 Music Survey Here

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!