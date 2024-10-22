Win a trip to see Lainey Wilson in OKC

We need your help selecting the music we play. This is your chance to tell us which songs you like, which songs you don’t like, and which songs you’re tired of hearing. Our survey won’t take long to complete (10 minutes). To say thanks, everyone who participates in the survey by Wednesday, October 30th, will be automatically entered into our drawing for a chance to win:

A driveaway trip to see Lainey Wilson in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center on November 7th! The prize includes a one-night hotel stay and two tickets to the concert.

©2024 Cox Media Group