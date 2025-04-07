Win a VIP Experience to see Carly Pearce at River Spirit!

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 14: Carly Pearce performs at The Pinnacle at Symphony Place on March 14, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Enter for your chance to win A VIP Experience to see Carly Pearce LIVE at River Spirit Casino on April 19, 2025! VIP Experience includes: a pair of VIP tickets to the show, a pair of Meet & Greet Passes for before the show and a hotel stay at River Spirit for the night of the concert. Enter below for your chance to win!

* Tax, alcohol, and gratuity not included. You must be 21+ to enter.





NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins April 7, 2025, and endsApril 14 , 2025 at 11:59 am CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 21 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, click CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

