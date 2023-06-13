Win Weekend Passes To The Born & Raised Music Festival

Born & Raised Music Festival 2023

The Born & Raised Music Festival is coming back to Pryor the weekend of September 13 – 16, 2023 and K95.5 wants to give you a pair of general admission passes to catch all the country artists taking the stages.

The headliners are Turnpike Troubadours, Whiskey Myers, Gary Allan, Ryan Bingham, Randy Rogers and many more.

Registering for tickets is easy. Plug your information into the form below are you are entered.

Good luck from K95.5!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins May 23, 2023, and ends September 8, 2023 at 12:00 pm CT. The contest is open to legal residents in KWEN’s listening area 18 years or older. Odds of winning will vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. For drawing schedule, prize details, and other terms, CLICK HERE for official contest rules.

