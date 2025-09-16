10 TV shows to binge after finishing ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’

The final episode of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 airs on September 17th, and we’re about to say goodbye to Cousins Beach for good.

If you’re looking for something new to watch that is similar to Jenny Han’s story about young love, immeasurable loss, and coming of age, look no further.

Even better? These are all books that have been adapted into shows you can stream right now.

So grab your blanket, a bowl of popcorn, and maybe a few tissues — here are 10 shows adapted from books that will fill the Summer I Turned Pretty-shaped hole in your heart: