2X Monster Truck Tour is Coming to Tulsa

The 2X Monster Truck Tour is making a stop at the New Tulsa Speedway. This adrenaline-fueled show features some of the biggest names in the business set to compete in a nonstop metal-thrashing competition. Attendees will have a chance to see 2-time Monster Jam World Champion “BOUNTY HUNTER”, queen of monster trucks “SCARLET BANDIT”, a fan favorite “SHARK BITE”, and witness “ROARIN REX” as he makes his world debut. Fans will also get the chance to experience the thrill of riding in a monster truck as well. This event will take place on August 17th, with a 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. showing to ensure everyone gets a chance to enjoy the show. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

