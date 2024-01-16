75th Emmys: Tributes to television history

Monday night's 75th Emmy Awards saluted some of the most famous shows in the medium's history. Here's a look at the telecast's look back:

The Sopranos - While sitting in a replica of Dr. Melfi's office, host Anthony Anderson introduced cast members Lorraine Bracco and Michael Imperioli, who marked the show's 25th anniversary. They also shouted out "the great James Gandolfini," whose photo was displayed on a table. The show's Emmy-winning lead died in 2013.



Martin - The cast of Martin Lawrence's hit sitcom, including Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Carl Anthony Payne II and Tichina Arnold, did a bit in which Payne pretended he was getting ready to accept an Emmy for his work on the show.

Cheers - On a set replicating the famous Boston bar, Ted Danson, John Ratzenberger, Kelsey Grammer, Rhea Perlman, and George Wendt were on hand to salute their show and present a pair of awards.

Grey's Anatomy - Veterans Ellen Pompeo, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson returned to salute their show and its place in history as longest-running medical drama on television. Heigl even made a comment about the "changes" the show has been through, which was seemingly a reference to her own departure in 2010.

All in the Family - Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers, who played husband and wife Mike and Gloria Stivic on the show, stood in a replica of the Bunkers' living room and paid homage to the show's creator, Norman Lear, who passed away in December 2023 at age 101.

Ally McBeal - Calista Flockhart, Greg Germann, Peter MacNicol and Gil Bellows reunited to recreate their Barry White dance routine in a replica of the show's famous unisex bathroom. The notorious dancing baby didn't appear, but it did earn a mention from Flockhart.

I Love Lucy - Tracee Ellis Ross dressed up as Lucille Ball with Natasha Lyonne by her side for a reenactment of the famous chocolate factory conveyor belt scene from the classic comedy. With their mouths full of candy, they could barely announce their category: Outstanding Comedy Series.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.