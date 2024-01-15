75th Emmys: 'Succession' wins Outstanding Drama, 'The Bear' wins Outstanding Comedy

Succession and The Bear were both top Emmy winners on Monday, January 15: Each show won six trophies, including Succession's win for Outstanding Drama and The Bear's win for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Succession's win was its third Emmy for Outstanding Drama. “This is a show about family, but it’s also about when partisan news coverage gets intertwined with divisive right-wing politics,” creator Jesse Armstrong shared in his speech.

He then joked, “After four seasons of satire, as I understand it, that’s a problem we have now fixed, so we can now depart the stage."

Meanwhile, The Bear took home the Outstanding Comedy award for its debut season.

“I just want to thank restaurants as a whole, hospitality as a whole,” cast member and chef Matty Matheson said during his speech. He was then cut off by his co-star and the night’s Supporting Actor winner, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, who planted a big, fat kiss on his lips.

Following the smooch, Matheson, who plays Neil Fak on show, continued, “I just love restaurants so much: the good, the bad. It’s rough. We’re all broken inside and every single day, we’ve got to show up and cook and make people feel good by eating something ... and it’s really beautiful.”

“And all of us here get to make a show together and we get to make people feel good or filled with anxiety or triggered,” he added, and then noted excitedly, "I’ve never acted before! I love all these people so much!"

