76th Emmys: 'Shōgun' wins Outstanding Drama Series

Shōgun won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series during Sunday night's 76th annual Emmy Awards.

The FX series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won 18 Emmys, setting a record for the most Emmys won by a show during a single season of TV.

The show also became the first non-English language original show to win Best Drama Series. Its cast and crew took to the stage to accept the award, as co-creator Justin Marks thanked everyone involved with the series.

"Shōgun is a show about translation. Not what is lost, but what is found," Marks said.

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series winner Hiroyuki Sanada finished the acceptance speech in Japanese, which Marks then translated into English.

"We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all the crew, directors and masters who have inherited and and supported our samurai period dramas up until now," he said. "The passion and dreams that we have inherited from you have crossed oceans and borders."

Also nominated in the Outstanding Drama Series category were The Crown, Fallout, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, Mr. And Mrs. Smith, Slow Horses and 3 Body Problem.

