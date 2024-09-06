Adria Arjona on 'Blink Twice' and her very busy summer

In a summer of twisters, animated emotions and, of course, superheroes, the modestly budgeted film Blink Twice has performed well and gotten strong reviews.

Many have praised first-time director and writer Zoë Kravitz's handling of the intriguing thriller about a couple of women who think they're on a dream vacation on a billionaire's private island, but soon find it's too good to be true.

Kravitz's real-life boyfriend, Channing Tatum, plays Slater, the cad in question.

One of those praising Zoë is Adria Arjona (AH-dree-ah are-HO-nah), who tells ABC Audio, "This is a hard movie, I think, for any director to direct, let alone the first-time director."

She says Zoë "just was a pro at nailing the tone and finding the satire and the comedy and the darkness and the excitement and the element of fun that this island ... embodies."

Adria plays Sarah, one of the beauties on the island competing for Slater's attention. "I mean, a woman competing with another woman — that's, like, so gross," Adria says.

"Like, there's nothing uglier than a woman competing with another woman. I read it and I was like, 'Oof.' But again, that was the part that kind of challenged me."

Arjona recently starred in the Netflix action-comedy Hit Man opposite Glen Powell; she's part of the cast of the acclaimed Disney+ Star Wars series Andor; and she has four other films in the works. "It's really exciting that I get to reach so many people, and people are excited to watch me," she says.

That said, she adds, "I'm having really interesting conversations with strangers. Sometimes that can get scary. I'm not gonna lie. ... Yeah, it's really exciting."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.