AI a main sticking point in ongoing SAG-AFTRA-studio negotiations

By Stephen Iervolino

The representatives for SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood's top producers will reportedly return to the bargaining table Tuesday, following Monday's session that extended into the night.

The performers' union told its members it had been considering what it called the producers' "last, best & final" offer.

According to a message sent by SAG-AFTRA to its members Monday night, "There are several essential items on which we still do not have an agreement, including AI. We will keep you informed as events unfold."

Deadline is reporting the studios' use — and potential use in the future — of the emerging technology is a major sticking point, with the trade explaining the guild wants "project-specific protections on scans of performers and re-use of their likenesses."

Quoting "well-positioned sources on both sides," the trade explains the sticky wicket is devising "effective guardrails for a technology that is evolving in leaps and bounds."

Tuesday marks the 117th day of the strike, which has had a major economic impact on the entertainment industry.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!