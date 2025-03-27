Alan Cumming, Channing Tatum and more react to 'Avengers: Doomsday' cast announcement

The newly announced stars of Avengers: Doomsday are reacting to the jam-packed cast announcement.

Several big names took to social media to celebrate their casting in the star-studded project after Marvel revealed who will appear in the upcoming film — which is now in production — in a livestream on Wednesday.

Alan Cumming, who will be joining the film reprising his Nightcrawler role from X2: X-Men United, shared a video of himself jumping into frame from off-screen and creeping through what appeared to be a hotel lobby. He also shared a photo of his Nightcrawler character.

"Never say never! #AvengersDoomsday," he captioned the post.

Channing Tatum, who played Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine, shared a post on Instagram, writing, "It all leads to Doom. #AvengersDoomsday is now in production!"

Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, who plays T'Challa's sister Shuri, shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing in the caption, "Unfinished business."

Wright's Black Panther co-star Winston Duke, who plays M'Baku, also hyped up the film on his Instagram Story, writing, "Back in the saddle baby!!!"

Simu Liu, who will reprise his character Shang-Chi, kept it short and sweet in his Instagram post, writing, "DOOMSDAY!"

Rebecca Romijn, who starred in several X-Men films as the all-blue Mystique, shared an Instagram photo of her name in the cast announcement, as well as a photo of her character. She wrote in the caption, "She's back. True. Blue."

The film's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, originally announced the project at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024, revealing that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom.

