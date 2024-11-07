'Alien: Romulus' coming to Hulu on Nov. 21

By Stephen Iervolino

The hit Alien: Romulus will be free to stream for Hulu subscribers on Nov. 21 and will also be available to stream via Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers.

To that end, a chilling new trailer just debuted.

The movie from director Fede Alvarez stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn and Aileen Wu and "takes the phenomenally successful Alien franchise back to its iconic roots," according to 20th Century Studios.

The movie centers on a group of young space salvagers who "come face-to-face with the most relentless and deadly life form in the universe."

Alien: Romulus was Certified Fresh on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and has earned more than $315 million worldwide since its release on Aug. 16.

20th Century Studios is a division of Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

