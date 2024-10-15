'Alien: Romulus' now on digital

By Stephen Iervolino

After a successful run in theaters -- and just in time to creep you out for Halloween -- Alien: Romulus is now available to rent or buy on digital streaming platforms.

The 20th Century Studios follow-up to Ridley Scott's 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron's beloved 1986 sequel Aliens was directed by Fede Álvarez, who directed the micro-budgeted 2016 horror hit Don't Breathe.

The logline teases, "While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe."

The digital release comes packed with supplemental extras, including a feature on how Álvarez opted for practical effects over digital wherever possible — including a close-up look of how they brought the creepy facehugger aliens to life.

Alien: Romulus is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 85% and made more than $349 million worldwide, the second-highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise globally.

The film comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 3.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News' parent company, Disney.

