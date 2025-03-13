All Star Sports Complex Has Closed

Putt Putt Golf at All Star Sports Complex
By Chase Thompson and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — After 33 years of providing fun for the Tulsa community, All Star Sports Complex at 61st & Hwy 169 has permanently closed.

All Star Sports Complex offered an 18-hole mini golf course, batting cages and an arcade.

It was announced that the complex was put under new ownership back in February when a garage sale was held to sell off various items from the business.

Previous owners Jeff and Tami Higgins released the following statement when announcing the garage sale:

“Thank you for the past 33 years to our Employees, Family, Friends, Vendors, Baseball/Softball Teams, Umpires, Trainers & Soccer Clubs.”

Mac’s Soccer Shack is still open.

