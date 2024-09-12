Amazon releasing their own budget-friendly grocery line

Amazon Saver

By Caitlin Fisher

Amazon is following in the footsteps of Aldi and Target with their new line of budget-friendly food items.

Amazon Saver, has most household staples, pantry items and perishable items priced at less than $5 with more than a hundred additional items set to be revealed in the coming months.

Amazon already has several private label food brands like Amazon Fresh, 365 and Aplenty but Amazon Saver is the company’s lowest priced brand for customers.

Amazon also plans to add more grocery discounts for Prime Members:

  • Typically, Prime Members get a 10% discount but now, they can get up to 50% off 8-15 grocery items that change weekly, including fresh produce and meats
  • Prime Members will receive an additional 10% off its new lineup of Saver Products
