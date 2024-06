With lots of family vacations and summer activities underway, the American Red Cross is calling on us to help fill a shortage in the blood supply. During the month of July, anyone donating blood will receive a FREE movie voucher to see “Twisters” in theatres! Talk about a win-win!

Red Cross Twisters

Get all the details and signup now to donate to blood: 🌪️

https://www.redcrossblood.org/local-homepage/events/twisters.html