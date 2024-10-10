Andrew Garfield talks onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh in 'We Live in Time'

Andrew Garfield is opening up about his onscreen chemistry with Florence Pugh on their new film We Live in Time.

The Amazing Spider-Man actor praised the Black Widow actress for being "so un-judgmental" while filming the movie in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Thursday.

"Safe is the word," Garfield said of working with Pugh. "Safe and trusting, and 'cultivating' is a great word, too, because it takes work. It's not something that you can just leave to the gods. I think you have to really intentionally make sure these two have to be really safe with each other — safe to fail, safe to look foolish and safe to have all of your nooks and crannies seen in all the ways, and it was cultivated."

He added, "I understood very, very quickly within rehearsals, and maybe the first few days of filming, that I was very, very safe with Florence."

The John Crowley-directed film tells the story of two strangers, Garfield's Tobias and Pugh's Almut, who are brought together by chance.

Garfield said the movie — billed as a "decade-spanning, deeply moving romance" — seemed "to be very much in line with the things I was ruminating on and considering in my life."

Those things included "love, partnership, connection, loss, risk, meaning, courage, sorrow, grief [and] joy."

"You can only go as high as you go deep," Garfield said. "And the script just kind of felt like the inside of my heart and my brain."

We Live in Time arrives in theaters Friday.

