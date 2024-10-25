Angelina Jolie takes the stage as Maria Callas in new trailer for 'Maria'

Angelina Jolie takes center stage as opera singer Maria Callas in a brand-new trailer for the film Maria.

In the new look released Thursday, Jolie portrays the world-famous opera singer toward the end of her life.

"The film follows the American Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. 'Maria' reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life," a Netflix description of the Pablo Larraín-directed project reads.

"I'd like to walk with you through your life," an interviewer says at the beginning of the trailer, speaking with Jolie as Callas as Puccini's "O mio babbino caro" plays in the background.

Callas then reflects back on a life of fame and world renown in her career as an opera singer.

"Perhaps we can speak of your life away from the stage," the interviewer suggests at one point.

"There is no life away from the stage," Callas responds.

The trailer then shows several more clips of Jolie onstage and surrounded by cameras.

At another point in the trailer, Callas is informed, in a devastating turn, that her "voice will not return."

The trailer closes with a shot of Callas seated at a table with her friends and close associates.

"My life is opera," she says. "There is no reason in opera."

Jolie stars in the film -- her first since starring in Chloé Zhao's Eternals in 2021 -- alongside Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Maria is slated for wide release on Dec. 11, streaming on Netflix after playing select theaters on Nov. 27.

