Anne Hathaway to star in film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 'Verity'

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Anne Hathaway is taking on Colleen Hoover's latest film adaptation.

The popular author's novel Verity is becoming a film for Amazon MGM Studios, and Hathaway has been tapped to star. The actress will reteam with director Michael Showalter, who helmed her hit Amazon rom-com The Idea of You.

Verity is based on the New York Times #1 bestseller of the same name, with a script by Nick Antosca. Sources tell Deadline the film will get a theatrical release.

This is the latest Hoover novel to be adapted to film, after her other bestseller It Ends with Us was released in theaters back in August. It made $346 million at the worldwide box office.

Verity follows a struggling writer who accepts a job finishing the remaining books in a successful mystery series, whose author, played by Hathaway, is unable to finish after befalling a mysterious accident.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!