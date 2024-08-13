Apple TV+ revs up Ewan McGregor's motorcycle travel show 'Long Way Up'

Apple TV+ just announced it is bringing back Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman's motorcycle adventure series Long Way Up for 10 episodes.

Emmy winner McGregor noted, "On a rather tricky, sandy bit of Long Way Up, Charley and I started to daydream about another trip to keep our minds off the scary road at hand! This is that trip."

He added, "Rusty old bikes and 10,000 miles of Scandinavia, and Eastern and Central Europe. A big loop from my house in Scotland to Charley's house in England. Long way home…magic," added McGregor, who is also executive producing the new series.

The streaming service teases, "The new season follows Ewan and Charley as they ride vintage, lovingly refurbished motorbikes from Ewan's home in Scotland to Charley’s in England, but rather than take the shortest route, they go the long way!"

Apple TV+ continues, "It's an adventure that will take them to more than fifteen countries, through spectacular scenery and along some of the greatest driving roads in the world. Along the way they'll immerse themselves in each country’s culture, meet the locals, and try their hand at unique and eclectic activities."

Long Way Up premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020, and not only nabbed a 100% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, but earned three Emmy Award nominations in 2021, including Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program; Outstanding Sound Mixing and Editing; and Outstanding Multiple Camera Editing.

The series was a continuation of McGregor and Boorman's 2004 U.K. series Long Way Round, which documented their 19,000-mile journey from London to New York City on motorcycles. In 2007, they followed that with Long Way Down, in which they rode from Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa.

