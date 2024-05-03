Arby’s pays off school lunch debt for public schools in Oklahoma

Arby's (Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Arby's, File)

By Caitlin Fisher

Students at two local Oklahoma schools got their lunch debt wiped clean thanks to Arby’s!

Flynn Group, the largest Arby’s franchise owner in the world, presented checks to two school districts in the Tulsa metro area in partnership with the Arby’s Foundation.

First, on April 25, Jay Public Schools received an $8,058 donation paying off the district’s student lunch debt for 63 students across 4 public schools in Jay.

Then, on April 30, Collinsville Public Schools received a $29,000 check paying off 580 students’ lunch debts across 6 public schools in Collinsville.

Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $100 million to youth-related causes since its inception in 1986, the Arby’s Foundation is committed to helping kids build, expand and pursue their dreams as efforts are focused on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness initiatives.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5
    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!