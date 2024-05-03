Arby’s pays off school lunch debt for public schools in Oklahoma

Students at two local Oklahoma schools got their lunch debt wiped clean thanks to Arby’s!

Flynn Group, the largest Arby’s franchise owner in the world, presented checks to two school districts in the Tulsa metro area in partnership with the Arby’s Foundation.

First, on April 25, Jay Public Schools received an $8,058 donation paying off the district’s student lunch debt for 63 students across 4 public schools in Jay.

Then, on April 30, Collinsville Public Schools received a $29,000 check paying off 580 students’ lunch debts across 6 public schools in Collinsville.

Building on a philanthropic heritage that has contributed more than $100 million to youth-related causes since its inception in 1986, the Arby’s Foundation is committed to helping kids build, expand and pursue their dreams as efforts are focused on childhood hunger, youth leadership and career readiness initiatives.