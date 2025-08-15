'Are You My First?' hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood dish on new Hulu dating show

There's a brand-new reality TV show headed to Hulu, and it's all about helping virgins find "the one."

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood are the hosts of Are You My First?, a reality dating show centered around helping single virgins find love. When Bristowe first heard the premise, she told ABC Audio her first thought was, "Why me?"

"Why me with virgins?" she said, before expressing how excited she was by the idea. "You know when you hear something and you go, 'How has this never been done before?' And that's when you know it's a good idea. It was kind of one of those moments."

For Underwood, who was known as the virgin Bachelor on his season leading the series, he said it was "really cool to see a super authentic show" touch on the subject of virginity. He feels like this is a reality dating show that fans "are going to be able to relate to a little bit more."

"It's just so pure and innocent and like I feel like a lot of people as they watch it are going to be like, 'Oh my gosh, that happened to me' or 'I remember feeling this way too before I lost my virginity,'" Underwood said.

Bristowe said she feels like the stakes on this show are different than that of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

"I feel the emotions are a little more raw and the people are a lot more vulnerable," Bristowe said. "There's just something about watching people navigate that level of vulnerability together."

Are You My First? is available to stream on Aug. 18.

