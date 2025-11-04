Ariana Grande 'heartbroken' to miss 'Wicked: For Good' Brazil premiere

Too bad she didn't have a floating bubble or magic broomstick. Ariana Grande will be missing the Brazil premiere of Wicked: For Good Tuesday due to issues with her flight.

The singer/actress, who plays in Glinda in the movie musical, posted a heartbroken Instagram message explaining the situation.

“Brazil, I can’t believe this is happening and I am beyond devastated to be sending this message,” she wrote. “A few hours ago, my team and I had to deplane our flight, as they had to do maintenance on the plane due to a safety issue and it will not be taking off until 1 a.m. tomorrow.”

“My team and Universal have tried every single thing possible to fix this,” she continued. “We’ve searched every other flight, overnight, early morning, connecting flights, commercial and also private options and absolutely nothing was available or possible that would get us there in time. Even in attempting a private option, there is a permit necessary in order to fly from here that takes time to attain.”

“I am so heartbroken that I’m unable to be there with you all,” she added. “We sincerely tried everything we could and I apologize from the bottom of my heart.”

The São Paulo premiere marks the first major international premiere for the film, which hits theaters Nov. 21. Variety reports the next premieres are scheduled for Paris on Nov. 7, London on Nov. 10 and Singapore on Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.