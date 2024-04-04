Ariana Greenblatt, veteran of Marvel, 'Star Wars' and 'Barbie' universes, to get CinemaCon's Rising Star Award

What does it take to be a rising star in Hollywood? Well, appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and the biggest hit of 2023, Barbie, within five years apparently helps.

Sixteen-year-old Ariana Greenblatt — who played young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, young Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: Ahsoka, and snarky teen Sasha opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie — will receive this year's Rising Star Award at the annual industry confab CinemaCon.

Mitch Neuhauser, managing director of CinemaCon, said, "To say that her star is on the rise is a true understatement." He added, "Next up is the eagerly anticipated Borderlands that will undoubtedly continue this young star's trajectory towards stardom. We could not be more thrilled to honor her as our Rising Star of 2024."

CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, will be held on April 8 to 11 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The honor will be bestowed on the actress at the Big Screen Achievement Awards held on the expo's final evening.

Greenblatt's next movie, the video game adaptation Borderlands with Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart, debuts the weekend of the convention on August 9.

