Authorities confirm investigation into alleged abuse of 'Good Times' actor John Amos

After his daughter Shannon made an Instagram post alleging former Good Times star John Amos was the victim of elder abuse, ABC Audio has confirmed investigators are on the case.

Shannon's post captioned a picture of her and her 83-year-old dad together in November of last year. "Little did we know the challenges that lay ahead," she wrote.

She continued, "On May 14th, I would receive a distressing call: from my dad...he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee, in immense pain. Despite being out of the country, I arranged for help to reach him. ICU revealed his life hanging by a thread."

Shannon expressed, "The past two weeks shattered our world," noting her father was, "a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation." She added she is "determined to bring the perpetrators to justice."

On Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating along with the lead agency, the Custer County Sheriff's Office, confirmed to ABC Audio that an inquiry is underway.

Calling Amos "a beloved member of our community for many years," and "an ardent supporter of our community and this sheriff's office," the Custer County Sheriff's Office statement noted, "We take allegations of crimes very seriously."

"We are thoroughly investigating that allegation and have consulted with our partners at the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Department of Human Services. We have also been in contact with Mr. Amos and his attorney," it continued.

Because the investigation is ongoing, the CBI was unable to provide any additional comments.

The statement noted that Colorado crime statutes do not have an "elder abuse" charge, but a number of "underlying" crimes could be prosecuted, including criminal negligence, assault, robbery and caretaker neglect.

Additionally, there is a penalty enhancement for certain crimes against victims aged 70 or older, the investigators said, adding their wishes for a "speedy recovery" to the Roots Emmy nominee.

