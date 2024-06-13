Bailey Zimmerman reveals how he hopes to find a wife

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bailey Zimmerman performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bailey Zimmerman has been very vocal about how he wants to find a wife for him and a mom for his dog Marley May. In a recent interview, he revealed exactly how he hoped it would happen.

“See, here’s what I’m hoping happens. I’m hoping I meet this girl that I think is just drop-dead gorgeous. Then we have this crazy night together, but then I have to leave. But then, it’s like a story like one of the movies. I gotta leave, but then she comes and sees me. Ya know, I’m hoping something like that happens where I find this girl and gosh dang it, I’ve got to go, we’ve got to cut this great time off, and then, ya know, hopefully the rest is history, you know what I mean?”