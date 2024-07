CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman was performing over the weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina when a fan in the crowd handed him a prosthetic leg to sign. Bailey captioned his picture with the hashtag “#yepthatsaprosthecticleg.”

Lainey Wilson signed a fans prosthetic leg last weekend in Akron, Ohio. Could it be the same one?