Bailey Zimmerman strips down to his skivvies, throws clothes to crowd in Texas

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bailey Zimmerman performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Bailey Zimmerman was forced to end his Religiously. The Tour. stop in Lubbock, TX over the weekend early due to severe weather. In protest, Bailey ran back out on the stage stripping down to skivvies, tossing his clothes to fans in the crowd!

Bailey went on to perform at Stagecoach this weekend as well and thought he’d keep that tradition alive for fans!