Bailey Zimmerman strips down to his skivvies, throws clothes to crowd in Texas

Bailey Zimmerman was forced to end his Religiously. The Tour. stop in Lubbock, TX over the weekend early due to severe weather. In protest, Bailey ran back out on the stage stripping down to skivvies, tossing his clothes to fans in the crowd!
Last night the Bailey Zimmerman concert in Lubbock, Texas got cut short due to lighning so he decided to give the crowd his clothes lol #concert #baileyzimmerman #strip♬ A Bar Song (Tipsy) - Shaboozey
Bailey went on to perform at Stagecoach this weekend as well and thought he’d keep that tradition alive for fans!
Swipe to see what underwear I wore @stagecoach last night😂 My mind is still trying to process it all… hearing yall sing...Posted by Bailey Zimmerman on Monday, April 29, 2024