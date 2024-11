CMA Fest 2024 - Day 4 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Bailey Zimmerman performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 09, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Bailey Zimmerman is showing every grandson how it’s done!

Bailey recently surprised his 77-year-old grandma with a brand new Cadillac for her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the sweetest soul I know😇GRANDMA GOT A NEW CADDY BABY🥳💨” Bailey posted on Instagram.