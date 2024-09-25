Bakers recreate the world of Harry Potter in the Food Network's new show!

The Food Network and Max are bringing viewers a new competition series this November entitled: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking.

In this new competition series, bakers and pastry chefs work head to head to create edible versions of memorable Harry Potter scenes, like when Ron and Harry ride the Weasley’s flying car into a tree as well as iconic magic like the golden snitch.

Food Network hopes that “viewers and legions of Potter fans are going to have an extra special holiday season as this new series blends legendary storytelling and fantastical edible creations in a never-before-seen competition that will have audiences at the edge of their seats,” according to show description.

During the show, viewers will recognize the set at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in Watford, England as it’s the same location that brought the Harry Potter franchise to life.

The locations aren’t the only familiar thing on the show for Harry Potter fans: James and Oliver Phelps, who played twins Fred and George Weasley, serve as hosts for this new show! They are joined by real-life chefs Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef who serve as judges.

Fans will also recognize other Harry Potter movie stars like, Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), and Warwick Davis (Professor Filius Flitwick) as they pop in as guests on the show.