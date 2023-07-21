'Barbie' beats 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Avatar' and more with summer-topping $22.3 million sneak peek take

Barbie is a real doll — at the box office, that is. The movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling netted the biggest sneak preview numbers of the summer of 2023 with a haul The Wrap pegs at $22.3 million.

Like the toys, Barbie's box office figure is impressive: The Greta Gerwig-directed film topped big openers like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's $17.5 million Thursday opening, as well as the late 2022, $18 million-earning sneak peek of Avatar: The Way of Water. Barbie also bested the $21.6 million opening of Matt Reeves' The Batman in 2022 and easily topped 2022's $14 million sneak peek of Top Gun: Maverick.

As for the other half of "Barbenheimer," Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer earned $10.5 million from Thursday night audiences — that's impressive, particularly for a more than three-hour historical drama.

