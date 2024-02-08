'Barbie The Movie: In Concert' dances to the Hollywood Bowl

It's time to "Dance the Night" at the Hollywood Bowl.

Barbie The Movie: In Concert is coming to the iconic venue on July 27, Variety reports. The event will feature a live-to-film music experience from the Barbie Land Sinfonietta, which is a special presentation from orchestrator Macy Schmidt's all-women, majority women-of-color orchestra.

The immersive experience is dubbing itself one of a kind. During the performance, Greta Gerwig's Barbie will be projected on a huge LED screen above the Barbie Land Sinfonietta as they perform alongside the film's score. Fans will also hear the songs from the film's soundtrack, including Billie Eilish's Grammy-winning "What Was I Made For?," Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken." The event will also feature limited-edition merchandise and exclusive photo opportunities, among other offerings.

"Audiences of all ages flocked to theaters last summer to celebrate the joy of the Barbie movie together," Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, said. "Now fans have the opportunity to further celebrate Barbie with an unforgettable live musical experience, led by an incredibly talented all-women orchestra."

Schmidt said, "We're honored to announce Barbie The Movie: In Concert™ in partnership with the world-famous Hollywood Bowl and Mattel. There's nothing quite like the energy of the Bowl, and to bring the world-class women musicians of the Barbie Land Sinfonietta to such an iconic venue feels like a perfect match."

Single tickets for Barbie The Movie: In Concert go on sale on May 7.

