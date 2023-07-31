'Barbie' repeats at #1 with $93 million weekend

The combination of Barbie and Oppenheimer continued to lift the previously lackluster summer box office.

Barbie topped the North American box office for the second straight week with an estimated $93 million, bringing its two-week total to $351.4 million. The film added an estimated $122.2 million overseas, for a worldwide tally of $774.5 million. It's already the third highest-grossing film of the year behind The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer also had another big week, racking up an estimated $46 million, for a two-week domestic haul of $174 million. Its global tally now stands at $400.4 million. It's already eclipsed the lifetime grosses of Nolan's previous two films, Tenet and Batman Begins, which earned $365 million and $373 million, respectively.

Disney's supernatural horror comedy Haunted Mansion opened in third place with an estimated $24.6 million. The movie, based on the theme park ride and starring Owen Wilson, Tiffany Haddish, LaKeith Stanfield, Jamie Lee Curtis, Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito, collected $33.3 million worldwide.

Sound of Freedom took fourth place with $12.4 million, lifting its domestic total to $148.9 million.

Rounding out the top five was Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, earning an estimated $10.7 million domestically in its third weekend in theaters. So far, the latest Mission: Impossible has grabbed $139.23 million in North America and $448.5 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.