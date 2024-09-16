'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' tops the box office again with $51 million

By George Costantino

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice dominated the North American box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $51.6 million, for a two week total of $188 million.

Overseas, the sequel to Tim Burton's 1988 horror comedy Beetlejuice -- starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega and Willem Dafoe -- tacked on an estimated $28.7 million, for a global tally of $246.3 million.

Speak No Evil opened in second place, earning an estimated $11.5 million at the domestic box office. The black comedy, starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, collected an estimated $9.3 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $20.8 million.

Third place went to Deadpool and Wolverine, grabbing an estimated $5.2 million at the North American box office, bringing its eight-week tally to $621.5 million. Globally, the film has grossed $1.3 billion to date.

Am I Racist?, starring Veep alum Matt Walsh, logged the top debut for a documentary film released in the past decade, according to Entertainment Weekly, opening in fourth place with an estimated $4.8 million at the North American box office.

Rounding out the top five was Reagan, the biopic starring Dennis Quaid, earning an estimated $3 million at the domestic box office in its third week of release.

