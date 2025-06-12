Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' season 3 official trailer

Belly is looking toward the future in The Summer I Turned Pretty official season 3 trailer.

In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.

"First loves are important. But they're not as important as lasts," Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, "I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that's the past. Jeremiah — he is my future."

Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she's excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.

"Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life," according to the season's official synopsis.

Belly's mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.

"You two aren't ready for a commitment like this. You're talking about a lifetime," she tells the couple in the trailer.

"Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy," Jeremiah responds.

The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift's Lover track "Daylight." As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift's song "Red."

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.

