Big shakeup for 'next phase' of James Bond franchise announced

There's a major shakeup in the James Bond franchise.

Amazon MGM Studios announced Thursday that it has teamed up with longtime 007 producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson to form a joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual rights.

Additionally, Broccoli and Wilson, who are siblings, will remain co-owners, but Amazon MGM Studios gains creative control of the franchise moving forward.

Amazon has held the rights to distribute Bond films since 2022, when it acquired MGM.

"Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment," Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said in a press release.

Hopkins went on to express gratitude to Broccoli and Wilson "for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide," adding, "We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world."

Wilson, in a statement, said he is "stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects" after helping lead the franchise for "nearly 60 incredible years."

Broccoli said her life has "been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy" of James Bond and, with Wilson's retirement and the conclusion of the latest run of 007 films, she feels "it is time to focus on my other projects."

The announcement comes more than three years after the most recent Bond film, 2021's No Time to Die, ended Daniel Craig's time as the beloved British spy.

