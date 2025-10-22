Billboard releases the top Halloween songs of all time

055519 04: Entertainer Michael Jackson performs at a concert November 8, 1988 in California. Jackson, who was the lead singer for the Jackson Five by age eight, reached the peak of his solo career with 1982's "Thriller," the best-selling album of all time and recipient of eight Grammy awards. (Photo Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison)

Billboard has officially released its list of the top Halloween songs of all time, and I was surprised that Michael Jackson’s Thriller didn’t crack the top 5! They say they based this off weekly performance and included any song with a spooky word in the title. You can find the full list here.

Top Halloween Songs of All Time