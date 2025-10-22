Billboard releases the top Halloween songs of all time

Michael Jackson 055519 04: Entertainer Michael Jackson performs at a concert November 8, 1988 in California. Jackson, who was the lead singer for the Jackson Five by age eight, reached the peak of his solo career with 1982's "Thriller," the best-selling album of all time and recipient of eight Grammy awards. (Photo Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison) (Jean-Marc Giboux)
By Abby Jessen

Billboard has officially released its list of the top Halloween songs of all time, and I was surprised that Michael Jackson’s Thriller didn’t crack the top 5! They say they based this off weekly performance and included any song with a spooky word in the title. You can find the full list here.

Top Halloween Songs of All Time

  1. Bobby “Boris” Picket and the Crypt-Kickers: Monster Mash
  2. Ray Parker Jr: Ghostbusters
  3. The Edgar Winter Group: Frankenstein
  4. Eminem ft. Rihanna: The Monster
  5. Bobby Brown: On Our Own (From Ghostbusters II)
  6. Rockwell: Somebody’s Watching Me
  7. Cher: Dark Lady
  8. Janet Jackson: Black Cat
  9. Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels Devil With A Blue Dress On/Good Golly Miss Molly
  10. INXS: Devil Inside
  11. Imagine Dragons: Demons
  12. Classics IV: Spooky
  13. Cliff Richard: Devil Woman
  14. Creedence Clearwater Revival: Bad Moon Rising
  15. Santana: Black Magic Woman
  16. Kodak Black: Super Gremlin
  17. The Charlie Daniels Band: The Devil Went Down To Georgia
  18. Justin Bieber: Ghost
  19. Bobby Vee: Devil or Angel
  20. Olivia Rodrigo: Vampire
  21. Elvis Presley with the Jordanaires: (You’re The) Devil In Disguise
  22. Michael Jackson: Thriller
  23. Golden Earring: Twilight Zone
  24. Blue Oyster Cult: (Don’t Fear) The Reaper
  25. Eagles: Witchy Woman
