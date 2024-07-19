Bixby Public Schools Bans Cell Phones Effective This Fall

An announcement comes from Bixby Public Schools ahead of the new school year starting on August 17: cell phones will be prohibited starting this fall.

Elementary, middle school, and junior high school students will no longer be able to use their cell phones and other communication devices while on school property during the day.

Students in grades 10th-12th will be allowed to access their phones only during non-instructional times. Other than that, phones must be out of sight at all times during the school day.

This ban also includes smart watches, smart glasses, ear pods, headphones, and all other personal wireless devices which must be placed in the student’s locker or backpack throughout the day.

‘We see the impact on students and student learnings, socialization, bullying, unauthorized recording of other students, filming of fights and altercations in schools, and the loss of focus for our students. Finally, after speaking with our board and sight level administrators and decided that we needed to take this pretty dramatic step,” said the Superintendent of Bixby public schools, Rob Miller.

“I do think it’s something that you are seeing across the country. Just in the last two weeks. Three states have taken a step to get rid of cell phones in all schools across the state. I definitely think this is something that you’re seeing growing in popularity,” said State Representative House District 40, Chad Caldwell.

Chad Caldwell is one of the state representatives who tried to get State Bill 1314 passed earlier this year to have a phone-free campus policy in all Oklahoma school districts.

That bill was killed earlier this year, but it looks like some districts in Oklahoma are making their own call on this matter.