'Black Mirror' season 7 trailer shows off 'USS Callister' sequel

Black Mirror is coming back for more.

Netflix has released the trailer for season 7 of the sci-fi anthology series. The show returns to the streamer on April 10.

Notably, season 7 finds Black Mirror revisiting characters from a past season for the first time. The seventh season will mark the return of characters from the popular season 4 episode "USS Callister." This means Cristin Milioti and other key actors from that episode will return to continue their virtual voyage.

Milioti returns to her character Nanette Cole, a computer programmer who was sucked into a video game. Billy Magnussen, Milanka Brooks, Osy Ikhile and Jimmi Simpson will all also reprise their roles.

As for new actors joining the show, Michele Austin, Ben Bailey Smith, Asim Chaudhry, Josh Finan, James Nelson-Joyce, Will Poulter, Jay Simpson and Michael Workéyè are being added to the Black Mirror family.

Previously announced season 7 cast members include Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Rosy McEwen, Chris O'Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross and Harriet Walter.

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker. He executive produces the show alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.