Blast from the Past!

Blast From the Past (Jenny Law)

By Jenny Law

Before I left for vacation , my co-worker and I were having a conversation about the coolest things we had as kids.

He said he loved his Sega Genesis!

I told him that the coolest Christmas present that I ever got, was a Sony Sports Walkman! I had every single George Strait album on cassette, and I wore that thing out. It got me through so much, as music does. I lived with that thing clipped to my hip, with headphones on.

It was a sad, sad, day when it no longer worked. I think it may have eaten my Pure Country soundtrack.

If you grew up in the 80′s/90′s, you know that struggle. The pencil method didn’t work. I know that I tried haha!

I came back from vacation today and found something AMAZING on my desk! He said " Now, you can listen to George again! "

It made my ENTIRE DAY!

What do you miss from your childhood? Do you own something cool that still works?

Blast From the Past (Jenny Law)


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!