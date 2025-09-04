'Bluey' movie is coming to theaters in 2027

The Bluey movie is heading to the big screen!

BBC Studios, Ludo Studio and Walt Disney Studios announced Thursday that the new animated kids movie is coming to theaters on Aug. 6, 2027.

Fans will get to join Bluey and her family — mom Chilli, dad Bandit and little sister Bingo — on a new adventure based on the animated series about the titular Australian blue heeler pup, who loves to play games and pretend she's a grown-up.

The Bluey movie will be written and directed by series creator Joe Brumm.

"I've always thought Bluey deserved a theatrical movie. I want this to be an experiential event for the whole family to enjoy together," Brumm said in a statement.

The film will also be available to stream on Disney+ following its worldwide theatrical release.

The animated movie will feature the returning voice talents of Melanie Zanetti as Chilli and David McCormack as Bandit.

In 2024, the animated Bluey series became the most-watched series on Disney+ and won a Peabody Award in the children's and youth category.

The series was also honored with Television Critics Association Awards in 2023 and 2024 for outstanding achievement in children's programming.

The Bluey series is available in more than 140 countries around the world.

