Bob Dylan Center partners with Universal Music Publishing Group for songwriter fellowship

TULSA, Okla. — The Bob Dylan Center and Universal Publishing Group announced a song writer fellowship to aspiring musicians and lyricists.

The Bob Dylan Center and Universal Music Publishing Group announce the inaugural Bob Dylan Center Songwriter... Posted by Bob Dylan Center on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The recipients will be given public engagement and presentation opportunities, time to explore and learn from Bob Dylan’s creative process, airfare to Tulsa and a place to stay if the recipient is not from the area and mentorship from UMPG songwriters and executives.

The chosen two will be given recording time in The Church Studio, Leon Russell’s historic Tulsa recording studio.

The recipients will be chosen by a panel of established songwriters.

The panel will include French singer and songwriter Juliette Armanet, American singer and songwriter Patty Griffin, American singer and songwriter John Mellencamp, Mexican singer and songwriter Carla Morrison and American rapper and songwriter Nas.

“The Bob Dylan Center Songwriter Fellowship is core to our mission of educating, motivating and inspiring visitors to engage their own capacity as creators, and we cannot wait to hear the entries from undiscovered talent around the world,” said BDC Director Steven Jenkins. “We are grateful to continue our partnership with UMPG — the world’s leading music publisher is already such a great supporter of the BDC — and we know that this panel of extraordinary songwriters will select deserving Fellows for our inaugural year.”

“This is an unprecedented opportunity to connect developing talent with the works of one of the greatest songwriters of all time,” said UMPG Chief Operating Officer Marc Cimino. “Beyond access to meaningful mentorship and special resources, the archives at the Bob Dylan Center are indescribable and I can only imagine how much creative inspiration they will draw. With the support of the fantastic BDC team and panel of world-class artists, we look forward to developing a new group of songwriters in this unique environment.”

Those wanting to apply can do so through Oct. 18, 2023. Any songwriter interested from anywhere around the world is welcome to apply. To be eligible, entrants must be 18 years or older and unsigned to a publishing agreement of any kind at the time of the Fellowship start date, May, 1, 2024.

To apply or learn more, click here.