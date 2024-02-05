Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, makes it red carpet official with 'Road Trip' star Breckin Meyer

It's not known when the pair began dating, but Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo, and Clueless veteran Breckin Meyer hit the red carpet together at a Los Angeles Grammys party Sunday night.

Saget died in his Florida hotel room January 9, 2022. The cause of death for the 65-year-old Full House star and comedian was determined to be head trauma.

At the event at the Hollywood Palladium Sunday, Rizzo told E! that Saget's adult daughters Aubrey and Lara supported her new romance with the Road Trip star. "It's wonderful, it just meant so much to have their blessing," Rizzo said. Calling them "angels," she added, "to have them support is so meaningful."

Further, Rizzo, 44, said of her relationship with the 49-year-old Meyer, "[It] took a while to get to the point where I'm like, 'OK, I think [Saget would] be happy with it.'"

