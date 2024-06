I LOVE softball. I love watching it, playing it, I peeked my sophomore year of high school haha!

While I am from Texas, I do not cheer for that burnt orange team. SAW ‘Em off.

I feel like OU is the underdog against Texas. That’s fine... These girls have fought to be where they are.

If you missed the game last night, Kelly Maxwell is a beast!

Game 2 is tonight on ESPN at 7pm! Good Luck, girls! Let’s finish it!