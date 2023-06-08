Bradley Cooper, Rita Ora, Benedict Cumberbatch and more go 'Running Wild with Bear Grylls'

L-R: Cooper, Grylls - National Geographic

By Stephen Iervolino

Survival expert Bear Grylls is putting a whole new group of celebrities to the test.

National Geographic has just dropped a new trailer to a new season of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: THE CHALLENGE, in which he'll put Oscar nominees Bradley Cooper and Benedict Cumberbatch, comic and actor Russell Brand, Oscar winner Troy Kotsur, Tony and Grammy winner Daveed Diggs, Rita Ora, Tony and Oscar winner Cynthia Erivo and Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany through their paces in harsh environments all over the world.

The clips show the stars rappelling off of cliffs, dunking themselves off of moving motorboats and — always a classic from former Special Forces soldier-turned-survival show host Grylls — eating gross stuff.

Stars who have survived previous run-ins with Bear include Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Brie Larson, Florence Pugh, Simu Liu, Gina Carano, and Marvel movie stars Anthony Mackie and Dave Bautista.

The new season of Running with Bear Grylls: THE CHALLENGE kicks off with Bradley Cooper surviving an ordeal in the unforgiving canyons of the Wyoming Basin on July 9 at 9 p.m. ET on the National Geographic channel.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!