Bradley Cooper joined by daughter, Lady Gaga at 'Maestro' premiere

Bradley Cooper was joined by a few special guests at the premiere his new film, Maestro, in Los Angeles Tuesday night.

Cooper, who directed, co-wrote and stars in the film as famed American composer Leonard Bernstein, was photographed with his 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, and his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 12.

The father-daughter duo held hands as they posed for photos on the black carpet, with Cooper wearing a sharp suit. Lea, whom Cooper shares with ex Irina Shayk, wore a leopard dress.

Cooper was then photographed with Lady Gaga and his co-star Carey Mulligan. Mulligan plays Bernstein's wife, Felicia Montealegre, in the film.

Like A Star Is Born before it, Maestro has been creating buzz this awards season.

The film recently received four nominations at the 2024 Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Mulligan, as well as Best Director and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) for Cooper.

Maestro is now playing in select theaters and will be available to stream on Netflix beginning December 20.

