Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber announced on social media yesterday (May 12th) that they are expecting their third baby!

“How’s this for a Mother’s Day?” Brantley captioned a post of him and Amber holding a picture of an ultrasound.

Gilbert party of 5 coming soon!